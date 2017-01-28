The Latest: Security chief's high hopes for Trump-Putin call

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

6 a.m.

Russia's security chief says he has high hopes for Saturday's scheduled telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

Nikolai Patrushev — secretary of Russia's Security Council — is quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying, "Everything will be positive."

The leaders' call will be their first official contact since Trump was sworn in as president.

The Kremlin has welcomed Trump's promises to mend ties with Moscow. Those ties have been strained by the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.