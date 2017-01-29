Latest: First woman sworn in as president of pastors council

DETROIT — The Latest on the swearing-in of the first woman elected to lead the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

The first woman elected to lead the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity in its more than 50 years was sworn in during an installation service.

A public ceremony for the Rev. Deedee Coleman was held Sunday at Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church where she is pastor.

Nearly 200 pastors and ministers from more than 150 Detroit-area churches are on the council. The 66-year-old Coleman says she will be its 18th president. She has served on the council for 16 years, beginning as assistant secretary.

She says the council nurtures and trains pastors, and keeps them aware of community issues.

Coleman was among a number of clergy who participated in a September rally and protest outside a Detroit church where then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was campaigning.

