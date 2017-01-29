News / World

Miss Universe contest starts in scandal-hit Philippines

Miss Universe contestants pose on the red carpet on the eve of their coronation Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Eighty-six conestants are vying for the title to succeed Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines. From left, Brenda Jimenez of Puerto Rico, Valeria Piazza of Peru, Christina Waage of Norway, Ida Ovmar of Sweden, Isabella Krzan of Poland.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe contest has started in the Philippines, a country deeply fascinated with beauty contests but also under an international spotlight because of the president's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs and a police scandal.

American comedian and pageant host Steve Harvey opened the show Monday with a pledge to announce the right winner after he named the wrong one a year ago when the contest was held in Las Vegas, causing an uproar.

Eighty-six candidates are vying for the crown, currently held by Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte was invited but has not shown up after holding a midnight news conference where he fumed over the involvement of anti-drug policemen in the kidnapping and killing of a South Korean man.

