Pakistani court acquits suspects of burning Christian homes
LAHORE, Pakistan —
Ghulam Murtaza said Sunday that anti-terrorism court judge Chaudhry Azam acquitted his clients due to a lack of eyewitness testimony against them.
An enraged mob torched dozens of houses in the Joseph Colony
The mob torched the houses following allegations of blasphemy against a Christian man who was accused of insulting Islam's prophet at a barber shop.
No one was hurt in the attack as Christian residents had already left their homes in fear. The government quickly rebuilt the homes and compensated the residents.