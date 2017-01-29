Philippine airstrikes kill suspected Indonesian militant

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military chief says a suspected Indonesian militant has been killed and one of Southeast Asia's top terror suspects is fighting for his life after they were hit in airstrikes in the country's south.

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said Sunday the body of the suspected Indonesian, known by his nom de guerre Mohisen, was recovered by troops along with three Filipino followers of militant leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was seriously wounded in the hilly outskirts of Butig town in Lanao del Sur province.