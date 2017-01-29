Protest of Trump travel ban builds near Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK — Protesters streamed into New York City's Battery Park on Sunday to demand an end to President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven majority Muslim nations.

The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, "We are gonna win this fight everybody!"

People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American."

The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at New York's Kennedy Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travellers .

At a news conference across town, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed solidarity with the demonstrations.

He announced that the state is creating a legal help hotline for families with loved-ones who have been blocked from entering the U.S.