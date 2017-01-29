Rebels begin to leave Syria's Barada Valley

BEIRUT — Syrian state-controlled TV says rebels have begun to evacuate Barada Valley as part of an agreement to surrender the capital region's primary water source to government control.

Al-Ikhbariya TV says four buses carrying 160 rebels and family members departed the Barada Valley on Sunday for the rebel-held Idlib province, where they will join thousands of other rebels and dissidents from the Damascus area.

The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.