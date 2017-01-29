The Latest: NY gov. says 6 still detained at Kennedy Airport

NEW YORK — The Latest on the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in New York City (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says six people barred from entering the U.S. because of President Donald Trump's travel ban remained in detention at Kennedy Airport Sunday afternoon.

Immigration lawyers worked through the day to try and gain the release of several people being held at the airport, with some success.

ACLU attorney Andre Segura said at least seven detainees were released Saturday morning. More people were expected to be freed in the afternoon.

Some people who were initially told they would be deported were allowed to enter the U.S.

They included a 21-year-old woman with dual Iraqi and Jordanian citizenship who had come to the U.S. to be with her fiance and a 67-year-old woman with Yemeni citizenship who had come to live with her son because she was very ill.

___

2:45 p.m.

Protesters are streaming into New York City's Battery Park to demand an end to President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven Muslim nations.

The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, "We are gonna win this fight everybody!"

People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American."