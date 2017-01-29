The Latest: Protest at Seattle-Tacoma airport continues

SEATTLE — The Latest on a protest in Seattle against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. (all times local):

1:45 a.m.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, about 3,000 protesters holding signs and chanting "no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and "let them in" continued demonstrating into early Sunday morning.

Aayah Khalaf, a Muslim American, was sitting at home watching the protest on television when she and her friend studying from Egypt decided to join the rally. It was her second time joining a protest. The first one was the Women's March.

"It's not just against Muslims. It against environmental rights and human rights overall. I think everybody has to stand up against this," said Khalaf, 29.

The Port of Seattle Commissioners, which oversees the airport, issued a statement criticizing the executive order.

"The Port of Seattle Commissioners, Tom Albro, Courtney Gregoire, Stephanie Bowman, Fred Felleman and John Creighton are here today to express our concerns over the immigration ban executive order that was issued late last night. As the government that operates this airport, this executive order runs counter to our values. America is great because we are a land of immigrants and that is what made us great to begin with," the statement said.

___

1:30 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee blasted President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from certain Muslim-majority nations as "unjustifiable cruelty," and about 1,000 pro-immigration protesters gathered Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Attorneys from the ACLU and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project said a Somali national was not allowed to enter and two other people were detained at the airport.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly in Seattle issued an order Saturday halting any deportations related to Trump's order after immigration advocates filed an emergency motion arguing that the president's actions violated the due process rights of the immigrants.

Doug Honig, a spokesman for the ACLU of Washington state, told The Seattle Times Zilly granted a motion for an emergency stay to prevent the two people who were detained at Sea-Tac Airport from being sent out of the country on a flight to Dubai.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.

At a fiery news conference denouncing Trump's order, Inslee said he had met with a woman, a U.S. citizen, whose husband was denied entry at Sea-Tac airport after flying from Vienna. It wasn't clear if Inslee was speaking about the same traveller or if multiple people were detained.