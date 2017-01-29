The Latest: US soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — The Latest on a U.S. raid targeting al-Qaida militants in Yemen (all times local):

4 p.m.

The U.S. military says a service member has been killed and three others wounded in raid in Yemen targeting a local al-Qaida affiliate.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday that another service member was injured in a "hard landing" in a nearby location.

It says the aircraft was unable to fly afterward and "was then intentionally destroyed in place."

It says 14 fighters from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the assault and that U.S. service members captured "information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots."

Yemeni security and tribal officials say the assault in central Bayda province killed three senior al-Qaida leaders.

___

12:20 p.m.

Yemeni security and tribal officials say the U.S. has launched a raid in central Yemen, landing troops off of aircraft and killing three alleged senior al-Qaida leaders in a battle on the ground.

They say the Sunday attack at dawn in Bayda province killed Abdul-Raouf al-Dhahab, Sultan al-Dhahab, and Seif al-Nims. The al-Dhahab family is considered an ally of al-Qaida, which security forces say is concentrated in Bayda province. A third family member, Tarek al-Dhahab, was killed in a previous U.S. drone strike years ago.

They say the fighting lasted around 45 minutes and that the U.S. troops killed or wounded some two dozen men, including some Saudis present at the site.