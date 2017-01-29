White House cites 'buffet of options' on paying for wall
WASHINGTON — The White House says it has yet to determine how Mexico will pay for a massive wall at the Mexican border that President Donald Trump has promised to build.
Chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that a "buffet of options" remains. He says that could include a tax on goods coming across the border, import and export taxes — even a tax on drug cartels or fines to people who come to the U.S. illegally.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto last week
Priebus says it's early in the planning process. He says the broader point is that Trump is fulfilling a campaign promise to build the wall.