178 Haitian migrants detained in waters near Turks & Caicos

Authorities in the Turks & Caicos Islands say they have detained 178 Haitian migrants aboard two boats in waters near the British Caribbean territory.

Police said one boat was detained before dawn on Monday and the other late Sunday along the southern coast of Providenciales island. Authorities said no drugs or weapons were found aboard the boats and that the migrants will be repatriated.

Police detained the migrants nearly a week after another boat carrying 69 Haitians capsized near Providenciales. Officials say they found the bodies of 15 people and detained one person. An undetermined number made it to shore.