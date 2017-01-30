5 in custody over irregular property restitution in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's top prosecutor's office says that a Warsaw lawyer and a former town hall official are among five people taken into custody over irregularities in real estate restitution.

An investigation into restitution decisions in Warsaw was ordered last year following media reports that, in violation of the law, city officials had given ownership of a valuable downtown plot of land to people unrelated to its original owners. The decision was part of a wide process of restitution of real estate that was seized under communism from its pre-World War II owners. The process has been long known to be breeding irregularities.