More than one million sign U.K. petition to keep Donald Trump out

More than one million people have signed a U.K. petition to halt a potential state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The petition, which can be found on a British government website, rapidly reached and surpassed the 100,000 signature threshold to be considered for parliamentary debate.

“Donald Trump’s well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by the Queen or the Prince of Wales,” the petition creators wrote. “Therefore, during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for a state visit.”

The president’s executive order that bars people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. has touched off a ferocious backlash across the world, including the U.K.

Related

“(Prime Minister) Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump’s action in the clearest terms,” said Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“That’s what Britain expects and deserves.”

However, the prime minister has shown little interest in revoking her invitation. Her office said the offer remains on the table because forging a strong relationship with the American president is “substantially in the national interest.”

This isn’t the first time an anti-Trump movement has made waves in London. Last January, a public petition called for Trump to be banned from entering the country after he first floated the idea of banning Muslims from the United States.