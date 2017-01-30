Chair says GOP doesn't want to rush health care overhaul

WASHINGTON — A leader of the Republican effort to revamp President Barack Obama's health care law says the message from GOP lawmakers at last week's private strategy session was for "a very deliberate, thoughtful approach."

At a closed-door meeting last Thursday in Philadelphia, a secretly made recording revealed several Republicans urging caution about scuttling Obama's law. It's provided coverage to 20 million Americans.

Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. He says lawmakers told leaders: "Let's not rush. Let's get it right."

President Donald Trump has urged congressional Republicans to move quickly. But Republicans haven't decided how to replace the law.

Until now, Republicans have talked about finishing initial legislation by early spring.