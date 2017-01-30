Dutch woman rescued after health crisis on Antarctic cruise

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A Dutch tourist aboard a cruise ship near Antarctica who suffered a suspected stroke has been successfully evacuated to a U.S. base on the frozen continent.

New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre said the 66-year-old woman was flown by the ship's helicopter to McMurdo Station on Tuesday and will fly to New Zealand on Wednesday where she will receive further medical treatment.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer Chris Henshaw said the inhospitable conditions make medical rescues in the region complex and challenging.

He said the woman was cared for by a doctor aboard the cruise ship Ortelius, which sailed 670 kilometres (416 miles) off its normal route to get close to the base.