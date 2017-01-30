First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified

WASHINGTON — The Defence Department says the U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al-Qaida base in Yemen was from Peoria, Illinois.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained during the raid.

The Pentagon says the 36-year-old Owens was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis in a statement Monday said Owens "gave his full measure for our nation."