First-known combat death since Trump sworn in identified
Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained during the raid.
The Pentagon says the 36-year-old Owens was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit.
Three service members also were wounded Sunday during the firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula's branch in Yemen. The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants. A fourth U.S. service member was injured when a military aircraft assisting in the mission nearby had a "hard landing."