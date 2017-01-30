Former secretary of Nazi propagandist Goebbels dies at 106

BERLIN — Brunhilde Pomsel, a former secretary of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, has died. She was 106.

Pomsel lived most of her life in relative obscurity until a German newspaper published an interview with her in 2011, prompting a flurry of interest in one of the last surviving members of the Nazi leadership's inner circle.

Her death was confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press by Christian Kroenes, a director and producer of the film "A German Life ."

In the documentary, Pomsel talks about her three years working for the man responsible for spreading Adolf Hitler's ideology in newspapers and across the airwaves.