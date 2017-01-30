German defence ministry investigates army abuse allegations
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's
Jens Flosdorff, a spokesman for the
Flosdorff said Monday the allegations
Flosdorff told reporters in Berlin that the allegations were "outrageous and repulsive, and certainly no advertisement" for the German armed forces.
He said lawmakers would be briefed on preliminary investigation results Monday and the military's chief of staff planned to visit the base, in the southwestern town of Pfullendorf, later this week.
Germany has almost 178,000 active soldiers.