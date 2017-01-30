Hard-line Muslim leader named in Indonesia defamation case

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say the leader of a hard-line Islamic group behind massive blasphemy protests last year is a suspect in a case alleging he defamed the state ideology.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Monday that police have sufficient evidence against Islamic Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab, including video and expert opinions.

The protests late last year against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta rocked the government of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Yunus said Rizieq's alleged offences can be punished by prison time of more than four years.