Hundreds protest RI senator's vote for Trump CIA nominee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hundreds of people showed up at a community event for Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to protest his vote in favour of President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director and to push him to vote against other nominees.

A video of Sunday's event posted by the group Resist Hate RI shows people chanting "Just Say No!" and "Obstruct!" and shouting Whitehouse down at times.

Rhode Island voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in the presidential election.

The overflow crowd at a Providence school could not fit inside the auditorium. Those who could not get in chanted "Take it outside!"

After answering questions inside, Whitehouse went outside and used a bullhorn to address hundreds more people.