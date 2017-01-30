Justice Sotomayor to speak at University of Michigan event
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a judge from Germany's highest court will speak at the University of Michigan on diversity, higher education and the role of history in their work.
Sotomayor's appearance Monday in Ann Arbor with Justice Susanne Baer of the Federal
Sotomayor and Baer will speak at morning and evening events as part of the university's commemoration of its bicentennial. Sotomayor is the first Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court. Baer is the first openly gay woman to serve on Germany's high court.