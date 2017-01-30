Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting in the works

MOSCOW — The spokesman for Vladimir Putin says a meeting between the Russian president and U.S. President Donald Trump is in the works.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday lauded the phone call as a "good, constructive conversation" but dismissed suggestions of Trump and Putin may have reached deals in that phone call. Peskov said Kremlin and White House staff have been instructed to prepare a meeting between the two leaders and added that the leaders could reach practical agreements only after they see each other.