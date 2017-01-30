Mexico says Israel leader should apologize for tweet

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's top diplomat says Israel should apologize for President Benjamin Netanyahu's weekend tweet supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for a border wall.

Netanyahu tweeted that Israel's wall along its border with Egypt had stemmed a swell of African migrants.

In his words, "President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea."

Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Monday "an apology would be something appropriate." Most Mexicans resent Trump's proposed wall and see his calls for Mexico to pay for it as an insult.

Luis Videgaray told the Televisa network that "we are waiting for a clarification and a rectification."