Myanmar ruling party mourns assassination of Suu Kyi adviser

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar politicians, activists and others shocked by the assassination of a longtime adviser to leader Aung San Suu Kyi are gathering at a cemetery for his funeral.

The government says Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, was shot in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport Sunday. The Ministry of Information said in a video posted on state-run MRTV that the gunman was arrested after he wounded a taxi driver who tried to stop him from fleeing.

The ruling National League for Democracy party issued a statement denouncing the assassination and adding that authorities are trying hard to track down accomplices of the arrested gunman.