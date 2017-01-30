Officials tell conference US will remain a Pacific power
CANBERRA, Australia — U.S. officials have told an Australian conference that the United States will stay committed to remaining a Pacific power despite potential policy changes under President Donald Trump.
The political
Trump while campaigning for the presidency had called on U.S. allies to invest more on defending themselves and described the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as obsolete.
Amy Searight, a former U.S. Deputy Assistant of