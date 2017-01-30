Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfil bucket-list wish

NEWARK, Ohio — Police in central Ohio have helped a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Elkins got to do that Sunday. After a bit of training from Newark police, she zapped Sgt. Doug Bline as her supporters watched.

Bline winced and fell onto a mat, guided by spotters. He says being hit with a Taser is an unpleasant experience but it was worth it to help fulfil Alyssa's wish.