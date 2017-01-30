Philippine police stop anti-drug crackdown amid scandal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine police chief has stopped the use of the national police force in anti-drug operations and disbanded all police anti-narcotics units after the brutal crackdown was used as a cover by rogue officers to kidnap and kill a South Korean man.

Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa told police officers Monday he would use the indefinite halt of anti-drug operations to launch a massive purge of police involved in crimes.

Members of the 170,000-strong force will not conduct raids, serve arrest warrants or visit the homes of drug suspects, though other anti-drug agencies will continue the crackdown.