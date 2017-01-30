Plan for Trump state visit sparks increased opposition
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — British plans to
A state visit involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
The three major opposition parties have all called for the state visit to be
That means the matter will have to be considered for a debate in Parliament.
Last year Parliament debated whether to ban Trump, then a candidate, from visiting the United Kingdom after a similar online petition was filed.