Sixth person dies after car hits pedestrians in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — A sixth person died in hospital 10 days after a man with a history of mental health and drug issues drove a car through a lunch-time crowd in a pedestrian-only street in Australia's second largest city, police said on Monday.

A 33-year-old woman died on Monday night and nine victims remained in hospital after a stolen sedan caused havoc in downtown Melbourne on Jan. 20, a police statement said. One of the patients was in a critical condition.

The driver, Dimitrious Gargasoulas, 26, has been charged with five counts of murder and faces a life prison sentence if convicted. He had more charges pending, police said.