The Latest: Arkansas' Hill has concerns about Trump order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions (all times local):

5 p.m.

An Arkansas congressman is expressing some concern about President Donald Trump's executive order imposing restrictions on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Rep. French Hill says that while additional scrutiny during a 90-day ban on immigrants is reasonable, its design and implementation "appear unreasonable" and have unintended consequences for law-abiding citizens of the U.S. and other countries.

Hill said it was not acceptable for the nation to block green card holders and those who aided the U.S. in a war on terrorism. He also said the nation shouldn't block students and professors holding proper visas.

The Republican who represents central Arkansas said the administration's decision to grant waivers that would let green card holders avoid the travel ban is a sign Trump will work with Congress to make sure no one is unduly harmed. He said he would work to develop policies to let refugees in while also providing the necessary security for the country.

___

4 p.m.

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas' main campus says President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions will impact students and scholars within the school community.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said Monday that his campus has more than 100 people from the seven predominantly Muslim countries covered by Trump's order who hold visas to study, visit and work in the United States. He said the university was seeking guidance on the impact of Trump's executive order and seeking a quick resolution.

He said there were many questions that the school couldn't answer at this time.

Trump's order banning travellers from the seven countries drew hundreds of people to a rally in Little Rock on Sunday. Sen. John Boozman said he supported "reasonable measures" to vet immigrants, and Sen. Tom Cotton said it was "simply wrong" to call the ban a religious test.

___

7 a.m.

Arkansas' U.S. senators aren't criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country, including in Little Rock.

Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton issued statements Sunday regarding Trump's executive order that bans travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Cotton said it's "simply wrong" to describe the ban as a religious test, but he said there should be "proper procedures" for green-card holders and immigrants who have served alongside U.S. troops to enter the country.

Boozman says he supports "reasonable measures" to vet immigrants coming into the U.S. and that he looks forward to working with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to develop a plan.