The Latest: Minnesota's Lewis supports travel ban

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on reaction to President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Minnesota GOP Rep. Jason Lewis has issued a statement generally supportive of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's ban has sparked consternation around the world, with protests at airports and elsewhere and stories of travellers plummeted into sudden limbo. Even some Republicans expressed concern.

Lewis says government's first priority is "to keep our people safe." Lewis went on to say he doesn't support a religious test for immigration nor banning entry for green card holders no matter where they come from.

Lewis' GOP colleague, Rep. Erik Paulsen, said earlier Monday that Trump's ban is too broad and poorly conceived.

___

12:40 p.m.

A Minnesota Republican congressman is criticizing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Rep. Erik Paulsen said in a statement Monday the executive order "is too broad and has been poorly implemented and conceived."

Paulsen says it doesn't ensure that legal residents such as green card holders and people who are no threat, such as those who served alongside the U.S. military in Iraq, are treated fairly.

Another Minnesota Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer, says people should "take a deep breath." He says Trump's order isn't a travel ban but a temporary suspension.

He says there's no litmus test based on religion.