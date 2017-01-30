The Latest: Off-duty LAPD officer shoots 2 burglary suspects

DOWNEY, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting of two people by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Suburban Downey police say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer shot two burglary suspects who assaulted him in his home.

A Downey Police Department statement says the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday on Borson Street.

The statement says both suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The officer was also treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The circumstances are under investigation by Downey police and the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Neither the suspects nor the officer have been identified.

Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer has shot and wounded two suspects in suburban Downey.

LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2kjTsOn ) the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in a residential neighbourhood .

Neiman says details of the shooting remain unclear because investigators are still talking to the officer.

Neiman says the officer was hurt, but not shot. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, who were not named, were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. .

Downey Police Department detectives are performing a criminal investigation, while LAPD officials conduct an administrative probe.