The Latest: Trump order halts refugee resettlements in state

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on North Dakota reaction to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration means that more than 40 refugees scheduled to resettle in North Dakota in coming weeks won't do so.

Trump's order suspends refugee admissions in the U.S. for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota CEO Jessica Thomasson says nearly two dozen refugees were scheduled to arrive in North Dakota in the next week, and a similar number of refugees were scheduled to arrive during the rest of February. All of those trips are cancelled .

Trump's order also temporarily bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. Thomasson says that means uncertainty about travel for hundreds of refugee families already settled in North Dakota.

___

12:30 p.m.

North Dakota's two largest universities have cautioned their international students not to travel due to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Trump's move temporarily bars refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The order has sparked widespread protest.

North Dakota State University late last week emailed students from the seven countries, urging them to meet with an adviser if they have plans to travel outside the U.S. The email says, "most likely, it will be recommended you do not leave."

The University of North Dakota in a weekend Facebook post cautioned international students not to travel, "even to Canada."

UND International Programs Director Katie Davidson said in an interview that international staff and faculty also are being urged to stay put.

___

12:25 p.m.

North Dakota's two Republicans in Congress are standing with President Donald Trump in his executive order on immigration.

Trump's move temporarily bars refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The order has sparked widespread protest, including from some Republicans.

But Rep. Kevin Cramer and Sen. John Hoeven both back the move. Cramer says current immigration and refugee policies haven't kept the country safe, and that Trump is "pulling America's head out of the sand."

Hoeven says terrorism is a "very real threat" and that a review of the nation's refugee policy is reasonable.