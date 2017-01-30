Trump advisers start 'America First Policies' non-profit
WASHINGTON — Six of President Donald Trump's top campaign aides have banded together to start a
The group includes Trump's digital and data director Brad Parscale, onetime deputy campaign manager Rick Gates and two campaign advisers to
David Bossie and Katrina Pierson also will be involved, according to a statement announcing the group.
"Some of the same like-minded individuals who put their energy into getting Mr. Trump elected are now going to be part of a grassroots group to go out there and help with the agenda, help the White House be successful," Parscale said.
The large — and so far title-less — group of founders is aimed at quelling reports of dissention among campaign advisers who did not go into the White House. Republican donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer, who finance a data research shop called Cambridge Analytica, have been mulling starting a separate
Ayers and Bossie have close ties to the Mercers.
Parscale said the group aims to "build something unique, just like we did with the campaign."
America First Policies will conduct research into public policies and try to promote Trump's
"This goes beyond Trump supporters," Gates said. "We're trying to capture all people who believe in the Trump agenda."
Obama also started a