Trump's immigration order faces mounting legal questions
WASHINGTON — The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on certain refugees is likely to turn on questions of a president's authority to control America's borders and whether this policy unconstitutionally discriminates against Muslims.
Civil liberties advocates immediately challenged the order, launching what is sure to be a long legal fight.
Trump issued the order Friday. It temporarily halts immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and suspends the United States' refugee program.
Legal experts are divided as to whether courts will find Trump's action
But federal law gives the president broad power to restrict entry, particularly for national security concerns.