DeleteUber: Angry customers are quitting the app

When thousands of New Yorkers flocked to JFK International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, taxi drivers showed solidarity with a work stoppage.

The same can’t be said for Uber, however, who tweeted that they were very much in business for trips to and from JFK, though they did turn off their “surge pricing” in the area.

That contribution did little to quell the gurgling social media outrage over what many saw as an attempt to break the strike and #DeleteUber was born.

The hashtag was the number one trend on Twitter Saturday night as people screenshotted their I Quit messages to the ride-hailing company while thousands of Americans made airports across the country the site of another fierce protest against their new president.

Uber executives quickly tried to put out the fire by assuring users they weren’t trying to break the taxi strike with their tweet.

“We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Uber’s surge pricing scheme has been harshly criticized over the years as critics accused the company of hiking prices to boost profits during disasters or tragedies, such as the 2014 siege at a Sydney café that left three people dead.

The company defends surge pricing as a way to get more drivers onto the streets during busy times.

“Dynamic pricing solves for the perennial challenge of never being able to get a ride on New Year’s Eve, after a major sporting event or during bad weather,” spokesperson Susie Heath told The Canadian Press last year. “Dynamic pricing helps bring demand and supply into line.”

To add to Uber’s woes over the weekend, their arch-rival Lyft announced that they would be donating $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union, whose lawyers were working feverishly to secure freedom for people who were detained at American airports. The company’s app rocketed past Uber and into the Top 10 downloads on Apple’s App store.

Before the taxi strike, Uber CEO Travis Kalaanick had already spoken out about the executive order on Facebook.

"While every government has their own immigration controls, allowing people from all around the world to come here and make America their home has largely been the U.S.'s policy since its founding," Kalanick wrote, adding that the order would "impact many innocent people."