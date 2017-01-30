News / World

US: Iran has tested a ballistic missile

Press secretary Sean Spicer says he does not yet know the "exact nature" of the test and expects to have more information later.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — The White House says Iran has conducted a ballistic missile test and the U.S. is studying the details.

Iran is the subject of United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

