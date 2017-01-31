1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on Pennsylvania interstate

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — A truck driver has died in a 50-vehicle pileup during a snow squall on Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania.

The series of accidents began Monday shortly after 1 p.m. as vehicles slowed near Glen Rock in southern York County on Monday.

The chain-reaction wrecks involved 40 passenger and 10 commercial vehicles. Multiple injuries were reported.

Northbound and southbound lanes reopened by 9 p.m.