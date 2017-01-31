Declawed, hungry tiger cub found in northern Mexico town

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's environmental protection agency says an abandoned Bengal tiger cub was discovered wandering in a town in the northern state of Sinaloa.

A statement from the federal agency says the cat was captured on a lot in Navolato, about 15 miles (25 kilometres ) west of Culiacan, the capital of Sinoloa.

Tranquilizer darts were used to subdue the animal without harming it. It was determined to be a female around 4 months old. It had no claws and was dehydrated and malnourished.

The agency urged people not to keep wild animals as pets without permission or in unsafe, inhumane conditions.