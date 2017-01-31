Family questions ex-cop's acquittal during 15-minute trial

PHILADELPHIA — The family of a girl who accused a former police officer of punching her is angry that a Philadelphia judge held a 15-minute trial and didn't hear closing arguments before acquitting the ex-officer of assault.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2jRgETN) Tamika Gross was found not guilty at Friday's bench trial. She had been accused of punching the girl during a fight between the girl and her own daughter in 2013.

Tashiana Haggins-Montgomery, the girl's mother, says no police officers were called to testify at the trial, despite several being present.

Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Cunningham didn't return a call seeking comment on the decision.