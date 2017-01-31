News / World

Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State

This image provided by Kansas State University shows the radiograph revealing the implantation of the pacemaker in the abdomen of a ferret at Kansas State University's Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kan. The ferret, named Zelda, is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at the university. Owner Carl Hobi took Zelda to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan after Christmas because she was diagnosed with a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heart beat and a lack of energy. (Kansas State University via AP)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The 4-year-old ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kansas, after Christmas. Zelda had a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heartbeat and a lack of energy.

The university said tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be special ordered because of her veins' small size.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan, which the school's veterinary college says generally is about 10 years.

It was the first time the centre implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.

