German troops, tanks on way to Lithuania for NATO mission

BERLIN — German troops and tanks are en route to central Lithuania as part of NATO's move to enhance its presence in the alliance's easternmost countries as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

The German military said Tuesday that 36 vehicles, including Boxer armoured fighting vehicles, were being loaded on a train in Bavaria for the trip to Rukla.

Germany will be leading the NATO battlegroup in Lithuania. Its contingent also consists of some 450 troops and other equipment, including Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The complete unit will consist of more than 1,000 soldiers, including troops from the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Luxembourg.