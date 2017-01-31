Germany: 6 teenagers died of carbon monoxide poisoning
BERLIN — German investigators say six teenagers whose bodies were found at a garden house in Bavaria died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Wuerzburg prosecutors and police said Tuesday they still are working to determine the source of the gas and what caused it to leak.
Investigators have said a wood-fired stove was in use at the house.
The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 75
He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night. Investigators ordered autopsies and blood tests on the bodies.