Greek authorities probing 3 migrant deaths on island camp

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities are investigating the deaths of three migrants over the past week in a camp on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos.

Two of the men, an Egyptian and a Syrian national, were found dead in their tents in the Moria camp last week. A third migrant, a Pakistani, died in his tent Monday.

Initial indications suggest they were poisoned by fumes from stoves lit inside the tents to counter bitter winter conditions.

Greece's immigration ministry said Tuesday a coroner's report is pending. A full post-mortem could not be held on Lesbos and samples from the bodies have been sent to Athens.