Islamic militants say 20 soldiers killed, wounded in Sinai

CAIRO — The local affiliate of the Islamic State group in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula says its fighters have killed and wounded 20 Egyptian soldiers in four days of fighting south of the city of el-Arish.

In a statement released early Tuesday and posted on a pro-Islamic State group website , the group said the fighting also resulted in the destruction of two M60 tanks, one Humvee and two other military vehicles.

Security forces have been battling IS-led militants in Sinai for years, but the insurgency has grown deadlier and more widespread over the last three years. Security forces recently intensified their combing operations against the militants and their hideouts in the desert area.