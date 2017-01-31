Israel media: Army orders residents out of West Bank outpost
JERUSALEM — Israeli media are reporting that the military ordered residents of a West Bank settlement outpost to leave within 48 hours.
Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It later set Feb. 8 as the final date for it to be demolished.
The court is reportedly set to rule on a state relocation plan later in the day.
Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government.