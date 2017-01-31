Japan organizer: No history book at hotel during Asian Games

TOKYO — Japanese organizers for next month's Asian Winter Games say contentious history books will be removed from guestrooms at a hotel that will be used to house athletes.

The organizers also say Chinese athletes will stay at another hotel in accordance with a request from Beijing.

A rapidly growing Japanese hotel chain operator, APA Group, has faced criticism in China and elsewhere over a history book written by its owner which says the 1937 Nanjing Massacre was fabricated. A copy of the book is placed in each guestroom.