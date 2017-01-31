Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack
SAN DIEGO — An Orange County judge who imposed less than half the mandatory sentence on a man who sodomized a 3-year-old girl was told Tuesday to resentence him.
California's 4th District appellate court ruled that Kevin Rojano-Nieto should spend 25 years to life in state prison. A resentencing date was not immediately set.
Nieto, then 19, was convicted in 2014 of sodomizing the girl, a relative who had wandered into the garage of his Santa Ana home where he was playing video games.
Rojano-Nieto was arrested that day and later confessed, telling police that the sodomy lasted for "five seconds."
His lawyer said Rojano-Nieto, who had no criminal record, suffered from psychological issues stemming from growing up in a dysfunctional and abusive family.
In 2015, Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Marc Kelly sentenced him to 10 years in prison rather than the state-mandated term.
Although he acknowledged the act was "serious and despicable," Kelly said Rojano-Nieto stopped the assault within seconds and was remorseful, the girl wasn't seriously injured and her parents had urged leniency.
The sentence outraged victims' rights groups, prompted Orange County supervisors to urge Kelly to resign, and sparked an unsuccessful recall drive.
In its ruling, the appellate court said Kelly ignored "important undisputed evidence about the entire scope of Rojano's actions."
"Even an extremely immature 19-year-old should understand that it is wrong to sodomize a three-year-old child and should be able to control his sexual impulses," the ruling stated.
An email seeking comment from Rojano-Nieto's trial lawyer, Erfan Puthawala, was not immediately returned.
Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas praised the decision. "This was a good day for child victims of brutal sex assaults and the People of Orange County," he said in a statement.