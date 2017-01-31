Louisiana lieutenant governor in France to promote tourism

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a delegation to France to promote international travel in a country with strong ties to Louisiana.

Nungesser's office announced the trip Tuesday, two days after the delegation arrived in Paris. The travellers wrap up their trip Thursday. Besides Nungesser, the lieutenant governor's office says 26 others — tourism leaders and three state lawmakers — are in the delegation.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the trip will cost the state.

The Louisiana group planned to meet with travel bloggers, tour operators, local media and the mayors of Paris and Lyon.

Nungesser's office says the trip is an opportunity to promote Baton Rouge's bicentennial this year and New Orleans' tricentennial next year.